Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.06

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 335.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,198,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,856,000 after buying an additional 2,462,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 7,598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,030,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inovalon by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inovalon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

