InsaneCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $407,527.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00346319 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,922,760 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

