Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.