Insider Buying: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Buys 5,161 Shares of Stock

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Carl Sailer purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $24,979.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACXP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 14,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.