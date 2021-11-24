Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $298.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.09 and a 200 day moving average of $272.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

