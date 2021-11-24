Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Purchases 18,052 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 103,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,854. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 690,323 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

