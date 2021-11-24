Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Anne Stevens bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.66) per share, with a total value of £110,670 ($144,591.06).

Shares of LON:AML traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,536.50 ($20.07). The stock had a trading volume of 272,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.