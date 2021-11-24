Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases 26,706 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 26,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.95 per share, for a total transaction of $363,747.00.

Shares of BH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.01. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $188.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

