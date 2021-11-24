Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires 10,939 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $55,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 34,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $97.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.