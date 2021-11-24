Insider Buying: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $4,557,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 33.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,301,000 after acquiring an additional 80,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

