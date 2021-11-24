Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires 4,163 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,613. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

