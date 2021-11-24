Insider Buying: Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Italk stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,369. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Italk during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Italk during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

