Insider Buying: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 136,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 976,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

