Insider Buying: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 136,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 976,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
