Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Buys 230 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 782,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

