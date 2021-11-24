Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Buys 230 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MTDR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 782,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $47.23.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
