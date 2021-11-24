Insider Buying: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 5,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emily Fairbairn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Emily Fairbairn acquired 5,000 shares of Movano stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00.

Shares of MOVE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

