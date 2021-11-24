Insider Buying: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 105,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,320. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 772,665 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

