Insider Buying: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) insider Audrey Kunin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 2,818,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,443. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.54.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. As a group, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

