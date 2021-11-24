Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Buys 16,637 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 16,637 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 100,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,400. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

