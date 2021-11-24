Insider Buying: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases 20,336 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 740,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $670.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

