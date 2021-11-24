Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $33.35.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
