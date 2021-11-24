Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

