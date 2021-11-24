Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases 640 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $21,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $656.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 214,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

