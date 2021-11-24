Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) COO Buys 8,830 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 2,979,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

