Insider Buying: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 62,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,424. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 254.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vyant Bio, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

