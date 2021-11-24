Insider Buying: Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Acquires 35,560 Shares of Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 416,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,008. Xos Inc has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Xos Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

