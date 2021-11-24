Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00.

ADBE traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $668.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $115,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $153,554,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.