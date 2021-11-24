Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 419,646 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $8,439,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,168. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.