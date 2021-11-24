Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells 6,259,298 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 1,203,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,168. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.