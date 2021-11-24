Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $169,969.28.

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,773. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

