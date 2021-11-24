Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells 18,363 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. 16,343,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797,460. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

