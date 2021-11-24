Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells 9,768 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maxine Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $181,782.48.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,110. The company has a market cap of $286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.