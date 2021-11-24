Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells 9,768 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Maxine Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $181,782.48.
Shares of BBW stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,110. The company has a market cap of $286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.