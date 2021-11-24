Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 4,621 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,017. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $915.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.