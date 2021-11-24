Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 11,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 109.64. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.