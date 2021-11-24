Insider Selling: Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Insider Sells 1,014 Shares of Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) insider Angela Lane sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85), for a total value of £5,313.36 ($6,941.94).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 481.50 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.84. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 306.17 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 523.84 ($6.84). The company has a market capitalization of £87.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

Get Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.02%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.