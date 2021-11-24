Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 1,193 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.74. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

