Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 1,193 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:EXP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.74. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.
