Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan L. Dolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $176.49. 76,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Truist cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

