Insider Selling: Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Shares of TSE:FCU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$558.91 million and a PE ratio of -45.26. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FCU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.