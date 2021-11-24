Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66.
Illumina stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.62 and its 200 day moving average is $440.38. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $301.73 and a one year high of $555.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.