Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66.

Illumina stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.62 and its 200 day moving average is $440.38. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $301.73 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

