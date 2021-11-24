Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 976,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

