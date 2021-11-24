Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,291 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. 1,124,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

