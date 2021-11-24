Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 336 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66.

On Tuesday, August 31st, James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $677.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.84. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.52 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

