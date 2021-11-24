Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Sells 1,462 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) insider Ronald Silver sold 1,462 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $16,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,598. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 222.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 425,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 403.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 338,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

