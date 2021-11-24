Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KTOS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 513,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,312. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

