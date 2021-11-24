Insider Selling: Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,727,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,061 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

