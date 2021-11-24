Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 2,945 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

CNXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 36,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

