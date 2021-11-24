Insider Selling: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) CEO Sells 8,149 Shares of Stock

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) CEO Jonathan Will Mcguire sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $21,350.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RMED stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 630,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,805. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.36). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 148.62% and a negative net margin of 721.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

