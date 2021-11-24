Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells 6,574 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.51. 10,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,187. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

