Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 58,359 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63.

Shares of RM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. 46,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.