Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 45,187 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

