Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 45,187 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.
Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
