Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 85,589 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 509,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

