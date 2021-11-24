Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 85,589 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.
Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 509,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45.
RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
