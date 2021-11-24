Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RMNI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

